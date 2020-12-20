Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden and Mexico's López Obrador discuss "new approach" to migration issues

Combination images of President-elect Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images/Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador discussed in a phone call Saturday working together on a "new approach" to migration that "offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey" to the U.S.

Why it matters: The statement from Biden's transition team on the call details represents a key part of the president-elect's plans to overhaul President Trump's aggressive border policy.

  • Biden has vowed to end Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy that saw tens of thousands of asylum-seekers forced to wait for their court dates in Mexico, but Axios' Stef Kight notes this faces complications, including a spike of migrants at the border.
  • The transition team said in its statement that Biden reiterated in the call that he "stands by the commitments he made on the campaign trail and noted that it would take time and resources to implement those commitments effectively."

Details: "The President-elect emphasized the need to reinvigorate U.S.-Mexico cooperation to ensure safe and orderly migration, contain COVID-19, revitalize the economies of North America, and secure our common border," the transition statement said.

  • "The two leaders noted a shared desire to address the root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and southern Mexico and to build a future of greater opportunity and security for the region."
  • Biden said he'd work closely with Mexico and other regional partners in the early months of his administration "to build the regional and border infrastructure and capacity needed to facilitate a new orderly and humane approach to migration that will respect international norms regarding the treatment of asylum claims," the statement added.

What they're saying: "We reaffirmed our commitment to working together for the wellbeing of our peoples and nations," Lopez Obrador said in a Twitter post.

  • Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was present during the call, tweeted that the conversation was "cordial," adding there would "be extensive bilateral cooperation and a very good relationship between" López Obrado and Biden.

Worth noting: López Obrador was one of the last holdouts among major world leaders to congratulate Biden's election win as Trump's legal challenges played out. He confirmed last Tuesday that he'd sent the president-elect a letter.

Go deeper: Surge in border crossings spells early test for Biden’s immigration plans

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Updated Dec 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios.

The latest: Biden transition director Yohannes Abraham contradicted the Pentagon's official response to this story on Friday afternoon, telling reporters, "Let me be clear: there was no mutually agreed upon holiday break."

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine — General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments — Airports advised to beef up security to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
  3. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  4. World: How China manipulates truth — at scale — Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions.
Jonathan Swan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Giuliani asks DHS about seizing voting machines

Rudy Giuliani speaks at an election hearing in Lansing, Mich., on Dec. 2. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani called Ken Cuccinelli, second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday night and asked him whether DHS could seize voting machines, a source familiar with the call confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Cuccinelli responded that DHS does not have that authority, the source said.

