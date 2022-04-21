Biden, Yellen meet with Ukrainian prime minister

President Biden on Thursday met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the White House said.

Driving the news: "We had a good discussion," Biden said in remarks on Thursday. The pair discussed U.S. actions against Russia "in the effort to stop Putin's brutality," Biden said.

"He was thanking the American people for their support, understands its significance and we talked about keeping everyone together in terms of Europe, European Union and others in the effort to stop Putin’s brutality," Biden said.

The big picture: Shmyhal also met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday.

He is set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Cabinet members, Biden said.

"The Secretary will reiterate the Biden Administration’s firm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their lives and their country. In this meeting, the Secretary will underscore our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable and provide Ukraine necessary aid," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

Shmyhal is the most senior Ukrainian official to visit the U.S. since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion and amid its ongoing military offensive in the eastern Donbas region of the country.

