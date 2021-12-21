Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Catch up quick: Manchin blamed White House staff for the breakdown in negotiations over on Monday. "The bottom line [is] I knew that we could not change, it was never going to change," he told West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval in an interview.

The blow sent Democrats reeling. The White House called the move a "sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position" and accused Manchin of betraying "his commitments."

What he's saying: When asked by reporters Tuesday if Manchin broke his commitment, Biden said, "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done" before walking away.