Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

Shawna Chen

President Biden (left) and Sen. Joe Manchin. Photos: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Catch up quick: Manchin blamed White House staff for the breakdown in negotiations over on Monday. "The bottom line [is] I knew that we could not change, it was never going to change," he told West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval in an interview.

  • The blow sent Democrats reeling. The White House called the move a "sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position" and accused Manchin of betraying "his commitments."

What he's saying: When asked by reporters Tuesday if Manchin broke his commitment, Biden said, "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done" before walking away.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Manchin blames White House staff for failed negotiations

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday blamed White House staff for the breakdown in negotiations over President Biden's Build Back Better agenda and doubled down on his commitment to tanking the bill.

Why it matters: One day after he sent the Democratic Party reeling by announcing he will not support the $1.7 trillion package, Manchin leaned further into his opposition to the bill, making clear he has no plans of reversing course.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Manchin spoke Sunday night

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke Sunday night after negotiations around the Build Back Better plan disintegrated over the weekend, a person familiar with the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Earlier Sunday, Manchin tanked the possibility of passing the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending plan before the end of the year. Still, the conversation, first reported by Politico, left open the possibility that negotiations could continue in the new year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow