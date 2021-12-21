Biden and Manchin spoke Sunday night

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke Sunday night after negotiations around the Build Back Better plan disintegrated over the weekend, a person familiar with the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Earlier Sunday, Manchin tanked the possibility of passing the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending plan before the end of the year. Still, the conversation, first reported by Politico, left open the possibility that negotiations could continue in the new year.

Following Manchin's unexpected announcement, the White House accused the West Virginia senator of betraying his commitments on BBB.

Manchin on Monday blamed White House staff for the breakdown in negotiations over the president's agenda.

