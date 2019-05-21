It was expected that former Vice President Joe Biden would do well with the same big-dollar donors once loyal to President Obama, but 97% of the overall contributions to Biden's presidential campaign came from those who donated less than $200, reports AP.

The big picture: Other 2020 candidates have rejected major fundraisers and boasted about their success with grassroots fundraising. Biden's team is saying these recent numbers illustrate that not only can Biden compete with other Democratic candidates, but also with President Trump's strong campaigning efforts, per AP.