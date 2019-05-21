Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Stories

Biden performs well with low-dollar donors

Former Vice President Joe Biden
Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

It was expected that former Vice President Joe Biden would do well with the same big-dollar donors once loyal to President Obama, but 97% of the overall contributions to Biden's presidential campaign came from those who donated less than $200, reports AP.

The big picture: Other 2020 candidates have rejected major fundraisers and boasted about their success with grassroots fundraising. Biden's team is saying these recent numbers illustrate that not only can Biden compete with other Democratic candidates, but also with President Trump's strong campaigning efforts, per AP.

Why it matters: Though the financial disclosure doesn't indicate just how many of those small dollars came from online donations, digital advertising and messaging operations tend to elicit more micro-spending. The Biden campaign has already invested heavily in online digital ads.

Go deeper: Joe Biden on the issues, in under 500 words

Joe Biden