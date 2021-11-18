Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden letting Fed chair pick drag out

Reproduced from The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center; Note: This graphic assumes Powell or Brainard would be nominated this Sunday, Nov 20; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden is late in announcing his decision for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, according to data and analysis by the Atlantic Council.

Why it matters: Presidents typically give markets — and the Senate — much more time to digest such monumental financial news, especially during a time of economic turmoil.

  • Senators also have the important job of confirming the nominee.

By the numbers: With the international economy still reeling from the global financial crisis in the summer of 2009, President Obama announced a second term for Ben Bernanke some 162 days before his term expired.

  • Twelve years later — with the world now battling COVID-19 and struggling with supply chain disruptions — Biden is poised to give markets fewer than 80 days to process a potential Powell reappointment.
  • If Biden decides against renominating Jerome Powell and opt for another potential choice, Lael Brainard, her nomination would be much later than the previous three nominees.
  • Brainard, however, would be in some good company: Markets only got a 69-day warning from President Ronald Reagan before he named Alan Greenspan to the first of his five terms.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic senators grill Powell on plan for inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell walks through the Hart Senate Office Building last month. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is facing questions in private meetings with Democratic senators this week about how he plans to counter soaring inflation, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Democrats' intense focus on inflation reveals their concern rising prices are becoming a political liability. It also shows they're looking to the next Federal Reserve chair to devise a strategy to defeat it. President Biden promised to announce his choice as early as Friday.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

