Biden letting Fed chair pick drag out

President Biden is late in announcing his decision for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, according to data and analysis by the Atlantic Council.

Why it matters: Presidents typically give markets — and the Senate — much more time to digest such monumental financial news, especially during a time of economic turmoil.

Senators also have the important job of confirming the nominee.

By the numbers: With the international economy still reeling from the global financial crisis in the summer of 2009, President Obama announced a second term for Ben Bernanke some 162 days before his term expired.