Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden lawyer: "No chance" that Trump's Electoral College effort works

President-elect Joe Biden's legal adviser Bob Bauer called President Trump's efforts to get Republican lawmakers to intervene in the Electoral College "an abuse of office," "appalling" and "pathetic" — and said there is "no chance" it will work.

Driving the news: Bauer spoke with reporters ahead of Trump's expected meeting today at the White House with GOP leaders in the Michigan Legislature and Georgia's expected certification of Biden's win in that state.

  • “No state legislature in our country's history ever has done what Donald Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan State Legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote election and wrest control from the voters," Bauer said.
  • "It’s an open attempt to try and intimidate election officials... it will also be unsuccessful."

What's next: Bauer said that "the harm is real" to the democratic system but that the Trump campaign's mounting court losses, and signals from key officials around the country, offer assurances that some basic checks are still working.

  • “While the president and his allies are ripping at the fabric of democracy any way they can, the fabric is not tearing," Bauer said. "It is holding firm.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Georgia, AP projects

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets the state up as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Nov 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump called Michigan Republican who wanted to flip vote on Wayne County election certification

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Monica Palmer, a Republican election canvasser in Wayne County, Mich., told the Washington Post on Thursday that she received a personal call from President Trump this week.

Why it matters: Palmer and her GOP counterpart, William Hartmann, voted in favor of certifying the county's election results on Tuesday, but later attempted to rescind their decision after claiming that Democrats backed out of a promise to audit votes. That certification in Michigan's most-populous county helped to cement President-elect Biden's win in the swing state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow