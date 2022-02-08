Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to appoint Jack McCain to Naval Academy board

Rebecca Falconer

Jack McCain, son of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden announced his intention Monday to appoint John "Jack" McCain, son of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to serve on the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy.

What he's saying: "I am incredibly honored and, suffice to say, deeply humbled, to have been asked to serve on the Naval Academy Board of Visitors," tweeted McCain," the reserve naval aviator for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 and graduate of the Naval Academy.

  • "I am grateful beyond measure for the opportunity, and look forward to working to continue the proud tradition of developing Midshipmen, added McCain — who's deployed five times in the Pacific, Persian Gulf, and Afghanistan where, as an Afghan Hand, he flew alongside Afghan pilots in the Blackhawk, throughout Kandahar and Helmand, per a White House statement.

The big picture: McCain is one of the six people Biden named as appointees to the board, which inquires "into the state of morale and discipline, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the academy," per a Naval Academy statement.

  • The others are retired Gen. John Allen, Paul Angelo, retired Navy Officer Robert Clark, retired Adm. Michelle Janine Howard and retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath. 

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

China's Eileen Gu performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, China, on Tuesday morning local time. Photo: Mao Jianjun/China News Service via Getty Images

🎿 U.S.-born teen skier Eileen Gu wins gold in big air freestyle

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

⛸️ Latin American athletes to watch at Winter Olympics

📸 In photos: U.S. figure skating medal among Day 3 highlights

🦠 U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou out of Olympics after positive COVID test

🎾 Peng Shuai announces retirement from tennis after meeting IOC chief

Shawna Chen
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after violating workplace policy

Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021, at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the Biden administration's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to an Office of Science and Technology Policy (OTSP) spokesperson. Investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel, among others.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: COVID pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
