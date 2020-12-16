Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New Mexicans could test Biden's drilling pledge

Joe Biden. Photo: Jim Watson / Getty Images

President-elect Biden is considering two New Mexicans to be Interior secretary, which could provide an early test to his promise to end new energy drilling on federal land.

Why it matters: New Mexico is a Democratic state where oil and gas production is crucial to the local economy, and the next Interior secretary — with both retiring Sen. Tom Udall and Rep. Deb Haaland in the running — will be charged with implementing Biden’s proposed ban.

The big picture: Udall is the nephew of the late Sen. Mo Udall, a former chair of the House Interior Committee and brother of former Interior Secretary Stewart Udall. Haaland is a Native American whose candidacy is backed by tribal leaders, as Axios' Alexi McCammond reported last week.

  • While Haaland has been a leading candidate, there are increasing concerns from House leaders about reducing the Democrats' already-narrow margin in the chamber by tapping a member for the Cabinet.
  • New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, who already turned down the Interior job, said in September she would ask Biden for a waiver from any ban on new permits.

By the numbers: New Mexico accounts for 57% of federal onshore oil production and 31% of onshore natural gas production, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

  • Roughly $3 billion, or close to 40% of the state’s budget, comes from oil and gas revenue.

Go deeper

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Aug 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus hastens Big Oil's Atlantic divide on climate change

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic is accelerating a divide between European and American oil companies over climate change and clean energy.

Why it matters: Bottom lines and investor returns will be vastly different across the corporate spectrum depending on how aggressively the world tackles climate change in the coming decades.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Mar 13, 2019 - Energy & Environment

The age of American oil

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The U.S. has taken the global oil market by storm — becoming the world's largest oil producer in 2018 and on track to surpass Russia and perhaps even Saudi Arabia to become the world's top exporter by 2024.

Why it matters: Thanks to the end of a 40-year-old crude oil export ban signed by President Obama, a shale boom and a host of geopolitical sea changes, the U.S. is poised to reshape the global oil market over the next 10 years and beyond.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 14, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Exxon vows new emissions curbs

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Exxon unveiled new targets on Monday for reining in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

Why it matters: Exxon and Chevron are the two most powerful U.S. based multinational oil giants, and face increasing pressure from activists and investors to take stronger steps on climate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow