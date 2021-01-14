Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden swearing-in

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform during Wednesday's swearing-in for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced.

The big picture: Biden's PIC plans five days of programming, with the theme of "America United."

Here's the lineup:

  • Invocation: Father Leo J. O’Donovan, a Jesuit Catholic priest who was Georgetown University president from 1989 to 2001.
  • Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 3920. She's been a firefighter for more than 20 years in Fulton County, Ga., and was the department's first African American woman to be promoted to captain.
  • National Anthem: Lady Gaga, one-of-a kind artist, performer, and trailblazer in beauty and fashion.
  • Poetry reading: Amanda Gorman, named first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate by UrbanWord and the Library of Congress.
  • Musical performance: Jennifer Lopez, one of the most influential Latin artists in the country.
  • Benediction: Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del. He has known the Biden family for 30 years, and is a confidant and friend of the president-elect.

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said the participants "represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation."

  • "They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

It's still Trump's party

Data: Axios research, ProPublica. (Non-voting members excluded). Graphic: Michelle McGhee and Sara Wise/Axios

He lied about the election being fixed. He incited an attack that left five dead at the U.S Capitol. He got impeached. Twice. But polling indicates Republicans still have his back — and views — by vast majorities.

Why it matters: Anyone who thinks Trump is a politically dead man walking appears pointedly dead wrong.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Over 1,000 brands ran ads alongside election misinformation

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A new report from NewsGuard, a service that uses trained journalists to rate news and information sites, found that from Oct. 1 through Jan. 12, nearly every major brand in America inadvertently ran automated ads on websites peddling election conspiracies and misinformation.

Why it matters: The chaotic nature of the modern news cycle and digital advertising landscape has made it nearly impossible for brands to run ads against quality content in an automated fashion without encountering bad content.

David Nather
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans want Trump removed

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans wants President Trump removed from office immediately, with just a week to go before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

The big picture: The 56% who want him removed is up, from 51% in another Ipsos poll last week. But three in four Republicans disagree. It's mostly Democrats and a slight majority of independents who want him gone.

