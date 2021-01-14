Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform during Wednesday's swearing-in for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced.

The big picture: Biden's PIC plans five days of programming, with the theme of "America United."

Here's the lineup:

Invocation: Father Leo J. O’Donovan, a Jesuit Catholic priest who was Georgetown University president from 1989 to 2001.

Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 3920. She's been a firefighter for more than 20 years in Fulton County, Ga., and was the department's first African American woman to be promoted to captain.

National Anthem: Lady Gaga, one-of-a kind artist, performer, and trailblazer in beauty and fashion.

Poetry reading: Amanda Gorman, named first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate by UrbanWord and the Library of Congress.

Musical performance: Jennifer Lopez, one of the most influential Latin artists in the country.

Benediction: Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del. He has known the Biden family for 30 years, and is a confidant and friend of the president-elect.

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said the participants "represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation."