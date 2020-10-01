54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing

Joe Biden greets people at campaign stop at Alliance Amtrak Station. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign plans to broaden its voter outreach, launching on-the-ground canvassing across several battleground states beginning this weekend, a senior Biden official tells Axios.

The state of play: As polls tighten with one month to go before Election Day, the Democratic campaign has decided to visit voters just as President Trump and allied Republican groups have since at least June, according to AP.

  • Biden’s campaign notes that this approach will supplement existing phone and digital voter outreach across Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
  • The Biden campaign has 109 supply centers already open — with 188 expected — across 17 battleground states to distribute yard signs and campaign literature, according to the campaign official.
  • Campaign volunteers will wear protective equipment, including masks, and remain socially distanced.

What they're saying: “We’re now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we’re in the final stretch,” Biden campaign manager Jenn O’Malley Dillon said.

The other side: Republicans criticized the Biden campaign's decision after Democrats previously denounced Trump's reelection campaign for its in-person campaign strategy. “You can’t just parachute in a month before the election and hope to make up ground,” Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said, per AP.

  • Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told AP over the summer that her team was knocking roughly 1 million doors per week.

Alexi McCammond, Jonathan Swan
Sep 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Sam Baker, Andrew Witherspoon
Health

Coronavirus cases rise in 25 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

New coronavirus infections rose over the past week in half the country.

Why it matters: The U.S. remains largely unable or unwilling to control the spread of the virus.

Axios
Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO) said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic has cost "at least 34 million jobs" in Latin America, per AP.

The big picture: The pandemic has impacted Latin America and the Caribbean more than any other region for working hours lost, recording a 20.9% fall in the first three quarters of 2020, "compared to an average of 11.7% worldwide," AP notes.

