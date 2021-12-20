Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to add 20,000 guest-worker visas amid labor shortages

Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Biden administration will add 20,000 new slots to a seasonal, guest-worker program for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. labor force has struggled against the backdrop of the rising demand, mental and physical health issues and low wages, as businesses emerge from the economic damage incurred at the height of the pandemic.

  • The number of job openings were at an all-time high as of October at more than 11 million, and companies are struggling to hire enough workers to meet demand.
  • DHS previously increased the number of available visas during the summer.

Be smart: The H-2B program allows U.S. employers to temporarily hire foreign workers to perform "nonagricultural labor or services." DHS will reserve more than 6,000 for people from Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

What they're saying: "At a time of record job growth, additional H-2B visas will help to fuel our Nation's historic economic recovery," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

  • "DHS is taking action to protect American businesses and create opportunities that will expand lawful pathways to the United States for workers from the Northern Triangle countries and Haiti," he added.
  • "In the coming months, DHS will seek to implement policies that will make the H-2B program even more responsive to the needs of our economy."

Go deeper: Immigrants could help fill America's millions of job openings

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
9 hours ago - Axios Denver

Colorado Springs adds jobs as Denver metro loses them

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Dani Alberti, Jacque Schrag and Baidi Wang/Axios

Colorado Springs is among a handful of metro areas nationwide that witnessed rare growth in jobs during the pandemic, according to data released last week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

By the numbers: Colorado Springs has seen a 1.7% job growth increase since February 2020, ranking 6th among other metro areas reporting similar trends.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Asher Price
9 hours ago - Axios Austin

Austin employers struggle to fill jobs despite low jobless rate

Data: Burning Glass Labor Insight; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Some Austin workers remain unemployed in industries that are looking to fill jobs.

Why it matters: The Austin metro enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, yet many sectors report difficulty finding skilled talent to fill critical roles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
30 mins ago - World

Belarus opposition leader: Fight goes on after husband's sentencing

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, was in a meeting with Western ambassadors to the EU last week when she learned that her husband had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his activism.

What she's saying: "It was very emotionally difficult to accept, but it didn't change anything in our movement," Tsikhanouskaya told Axios in a Zoom interview from Vilnius, Lithuania. She fled there last year after Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime began rounding up opposition leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow