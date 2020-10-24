Biden is highest-spending political candidate on TV ads

After spending an additional $45.2 million on political ads this week, former Vice President Joe Biden has become the highest-spending political candidate on TV ads ever, according to data from Advertising Analytics.

By the numbers: In total, the Biden campaign has spent $582.7 million on TV ads between 2019 and 2020, officially surpassing Michael Bloomberg's record spend of roughly $582 million. Biden's spend includes his primary and general election advertising.

Donald Trump, whose campaign has struggled to raise money in recent weeks, has by comparison spent a total of $342 million in 2019-2020.

The Trump campaign spent $15.3 million on TV advertising this week and $14 million on digital ads.

The big picture: More money has been spent so far this cycle on election and policy ads than any other in American history, per Advertising Analytics.

Roughly $7.76 billion has been dropped on political advertising so far this cycle.

Overall, the election is on track to become the most expensive in history.

Be smart: For the first time ever, spending on digital political advertising has slightly surpassed cable. Still, advertising spent on broadcast television — mostly at the local level — reigns supreme.

Expand chart Data: Advertising Analytics; Note: Political includes all election, political and advocacy advertising; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's next: Between now and Election Day, Biden reserved another $57.5 million in TV advertising, while the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign have reserved $19.2 million. The Trump campaign itself has reserved $15 million.