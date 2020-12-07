Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden announces health team, taps Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the key members of his health team, tapping California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Health and Human Services secretary and infectious-disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Why it matters: The team will immediately be in charge of addressing what will likely still be an out-of-control pandemic, including the government's efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Other appointments:

  • Vivek Murthy has been nominated for surgeon general, the same role he served during the Obama administration between 2014 and 2017.
  • Marcella Nunez-Smith will serve as the COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair — a new role in the White House. Smith is a professor at the Yale School of Medicine and the founding director of Yale’s Equity Research and Innovation Center.
  • Jeff Zients will be coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counselor to the president. He previously provided leadership of the 2013 HealthCare.gov tech surge and oversight of the ‘Cash for Clunkers’ fuel-efficiency program.
  • Natalie Quillian will serve as deputy coordinator of the COVID-19 response. She previously coordinated the Obama administration’s interagency response to the opioid epidemic.

What they're saying: “This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones," Biden said in a statement.

Worth noting: If confirmed, Becerra would be the first Latino to lead the department. He's also been at the forefront of health care legal battles, most prominently over the future of the Affordable Care Act.

  • Becerra has led the effort by a group of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defending the ACA against a GOP lawsuit aiming to strike down the law. The case was argued in front of the Supreme Court last month.

Between the lines: The virus has disproportionately affected people of color, and Becerra's selection follows increasing pressure on Biden from the Latino community and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to diversity his cabinet, per NYT.

  • On the other hand, Becerra has little experience managing a large bureaucracy or in public health, per Politico.

The big picture: If a global pandemic and the future of the ACA weren't enough, the HHS secretary could end up in charge of executing most of Biden's health agenda, particularly if the Senate remains in Republican hands.

  • Becerra's legal background could prove useful in enacting a lawsuit-proof regulatory agenda.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking point as coronavirus surges

A healthcare professional exits a Covid-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio on Nov. 20. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

Hospitals across the country are reaching their breaking point on ICU and bed capacity as COVID surges, forcing many health systems to begin diverting patients from emergency rooms and ration care.

The big picture: Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus have been continually rising since October, and more than 100,000 Americans are now in the hospital with COVID infections. Health officials are worried that Thanksgiving travel exacerbated already skyrocketing cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
21 hours ago - Health

Vaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID deaths by end of January

The U.S. should start seeing a "significant decrease" in COVID-19 mortality by the end of January, as the most at-risk populations are vaccinated, Moncef Slaoui, the top scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

The big picture: Slaoui noted that "between 40–50% of all deaths" have been elderly people in nursing homes, who along with health care workers should be fully immunized "by the end of the month of December or by the middle of the month of January."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani says he's "feeling good" after coronavirus announcement

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he's "getting great care and feeling good," hours after President Trump announced that his 76-year-old personal attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of Trump's legal team to push an unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow