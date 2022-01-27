President Biden's job approval rating has dropped to 34% in Georgia, a closely watched swing state he won in 2020, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Biden risks serving as a drag on his party in key Senate and gubernatorial contests.

The president's numbers were significantly lower than those for Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — and about the same as Biden's low standing earlier this month in a Quinnipiac University poll his team dismissed as an outlier.

They're also a major drop from the 51% approval rating the AJC poll found for Biden in May. The biggest drop was among independents. The survey of 872 registered voters was conducted Jan. 13-24.

What we're watching: One in three Democrats — and one in five Republicans — said elections and voting represent the top issue for the state.