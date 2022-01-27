Sign up for our daily briefing

First look: Biden's Georgia blues

Margaret Talev

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden's job approval rating has dropped to 34% in Georgia, a closely watched swing state he won in 2020, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Biden risks serving as a drag on his party in key Senate and gubernatorial contests.

  • The president's numbers were significantly lower than those for Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — and about the same as Biden's low standing earlier this month in a Quinnipiac University poll his team dismissed as an outlier.
  • They're also a major drop from the 51% approval rating the AJC poll found for Biden in May. The biggest drop was among independents. The survey of 872 registered voters was conducted Jan. 13-24.

What we're watching: One in three Democrats — and one in five Republicans — said elections and voting represent the top issue for the state.

  • The survey also showed former President Donald Trump's influence in Georgia sliding and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp better poised than his primary rival, Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue, to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams.
  • It showed two-thirds of Georgia voters — and about half of Republicans — opposed to the idea of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

Ashley Gold
35 mins ago - Technology

New skill for Olympic athletes: cybersecurity

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

When Olympic athletes from all over the world land in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Games, they'll be loaded up with burner phones and will likely leave their own devices behind.

Why it matters: Athletes are headed to the Beijing Olympics with mixed guidance from their home countries about whether their personal information will be safe online and their devices will be secure.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
49 mins ago - Health

Omicron is finally burning out

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New COVID infections are declining in the U.S. — a sign that the Omicron wave has likely peaked.

Yes, but: Deaths are rising, and the U.S. still has a lot of COVID — a reminder that even this milder variant is still a very real threat to unvaccinated Americans.

Jonathan SwanAndrew Solender
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Activist Republicans oppose helping Ukraine

Ground personnel unload weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by U.S. military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Republicans running in high-profile primary races aren't racing to defend Ukraine against a possible Russian invasion. They're settling on a different line of attack: Blame Biden, not Putin.

Why this matters: GOP operatives working in 2022 primary races tell Axios they worry they'll alienate their base if they push to commit American resources or troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.

