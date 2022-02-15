Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Migrant-tracking technology the U.S. government is using in part to fulfill President Biden's pledge to close for-profit detention centers is sold by the subsidiary of a major for-profit detention provider, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Human rights advocates and labor unions have long objected to for-profit prisons, saying the financial incentive for mass detention creates a morally slippery slope ripe for abuse. A sole provider also benefits from the alternatives to them.
- Alternative-to-detention (ATD) programs can cost the government almost 50 times less per person than physically housing people in detention facilities.
- The government pays $142 per day for a detention bed, but as little as $3 per day for ATD services, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.
- Still, contract money flowing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to what Axios is told is the sole ATD provider — B.I. Incorporated — has been on the rise for years: from $61 million in obligated funds in 2016 to $281 million in 2021, according to USASpending.
What they're saying: “For more than three decades, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, we have been a trusted service provider to the federal government,” a spokesperson for the GEO Group Inc., the parent company of B.I. Incorporated, told Axios — pushing back on any allegations of mistreatment.
- The spokesperson noted the company's facilities provide around-the-clock access to medical care, access to legal services; religious opportunities, enhanced recreational amenities and three daily meals.
- The spokesperson referred questions about B.I. Incorporated's ATD work to ICE.
- An ICE spokesperson said: "Among the steps DHS has taken to make lasting improvements to civil immigration detention, DHS closed two detention facilities, transitioned family residential centers into facilities for single adults, expanded Alternatives to Detention, and issued policies to ensure the protection of vulnerable populations."
Details: The GEO Group Inc. currently operates more immigrant detention centers than any other private company, at 15. It runs a total of 107 detention centers, state and federal prisons, processing centers and reentry centers.
- As of September, four in five immigrants in detention after crossing the border or being arrested by ICE were held in facilities run by for-profit companies.
B.I. Incorporated, a GEO subsidiary, is the only company currently providing ATD technology and services to ICE, sources familiar with the services told Axios.
- The company has been providing immigrant tracking services since the Bush administration, and the latest contract process began before Biden took office a year ago.
- The programs involve ankle monitors, voice recognition technologies and cellphone apps to trace immigrants as they live and work in the U.S. while awaiting court hearings.
- B.I. Incorporated also works with NGOs to provide a host of health and other services to those enrolled in alternative-to-detention programs.
- ICE also is seeking information from new potential contractors about their abilities to provide ATD services for up to 50,000 people.
By the numbers: B.I. Incorporated currently has a contract running through July that's worth $257 million, according to USASpending.gov.
- That contract includes the capacity to monitor up to 400,000 people in non-detention programs, according to a source familiar with the details. There are roughly 180,000 people currently enrolled in ATD programs.
- In 2019 and 2020, 28% of the GEO Group's total revenue came from ICE detention contracts, bringing in between $660 million and $710 million each year, according to statistics pulled together by the ACLU.
The big picture: Immigration advocates are divided over the rising use of ATD tracking programs.
- There's still broad support for them as more humane options than detention for enforcing immigration laws.
- The only other detention facility option often is to hold undocumented immigrants in local jails.
- But there's concern the administration will use the programs to put more immigrants under surveillance than before — rather than to decrease the use of detention.
- There's also opposition to relying on for-profit contractors.
But, but, but: Jorge Loweree, policy director at the American Immigration Council, told Axios, "If the government wants to have some sort of program that limits people's liberty, it's the government's responsibility to actually operate that program and take on the accountability of doing so."
- Before he could fully support the Biden administration's expanded ATD programs, Loweree said, he'd want to see a significant decline in the detained population.