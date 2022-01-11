Sign up for our daily briefing

Unvaccinated federal employees must test for COVID weekly

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Unvaccinated federal employees will need to submit to weekly COVID testing for beginning Feb. 15, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: More than 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine ahead of Biden's deadline in November. The new guidance on testing applies to those who have received or applied for exemptions.

  • It also applies to those who are not yet fully vaccinated.
  • The administration had initially set a deadline of Nov. 22 for agencies to implement the mandate but delayed enforcement to allow people more time to get the shots, per the Washington Post.

Zoom in: Unvaccinated employees will be required to get tested for COVID any week they "work onsite or interact in person with members of the public as part of their job duties," according to the guidance.

  • Federal agencies are also permitted to implement more frequent testing for "certain roles, functions, or work environments."
  • Employees who refuse to take a required test could face several "disciplinary measures," including being barred from the workplace or being put on temporary paid leave.

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

United Airlines: Employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate

Photo: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Since United Airlines' COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect last summer, no employee has died, CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to employees.

Driving the news: Kirby said that prior to the vaccine mandate, "tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from COVID,” but "we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among our vaccinated employees."

Cuneyt Dil
11 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

COVID surge's staffing crunch upends life in D.C. area

A coronavirus testing clinic in Farragut Square. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Across the DMV, the pandemic's sickening of workers is leading to scaled-back bus service, reduced hours for government offices, and trouble keeping schools open with dwindling staff. 

Why it matters: Unlike early in the pandemic when government restrictions shuttered much of public life, the sheer number of employees sidelined this time by the coronavirus is upending industries and governments.

Hope King, author of Closer
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

