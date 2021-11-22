Sign up for our daily briefing

More than 90% of federal workers got COVID shot before deadline

A health care worker preparing a dose of coronavirus vaccine in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Nov. 17. Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Monday, the deadline set by President Biden in September, a senior administration official told Axios.

Why it matters: The official said the administration hopes that private businesses can use the federal government's worker vaccine mandate as an example to implement their own requirements for workers.

  • The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a rule on Nov. 4 that would require large companies to mandate COVID vaccines for employees or impose weekly testing or face federal fines, but that mandate has been placed on hold after being challenged by multiple states in court.

What they're saying: "These numbers make one thing perfectly clear: vaccination requirements work," the administration official said in a statement.

  • "We have done this with the largest workforce in the United States, with more than 3.5 million covered employees across the country and around the world in diverse roles. And we have done this without disruptions to critical services people depend on," the official added.

The big picture: 95% of federal workers have received at least one vaccination dose or have a pending exemption or extension request.

  • Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9 that required all federal workers to get vaccinated within 75 days. The order did not give workers the option to get regularly tested instead, though it did offer medical or religious exemptions.

What's next: The official said the Office of Management and Budget will release a chart Wednesday that will summarize agency compliance rates.

Go deeper: Health groups urge businesses to voluntarily implement Biden's vaccine rule

Axios
15 hours ago - Health

U.K. extends COVID booster shots to over-40s

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (C) visiting to a pop-up vaccination site in west London in July. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program in an attempt to avoid following other European countries in imposing restrictions to counter coronavirus surges, per Bloomberg.

What's happening: Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that everyone over the age of 40 could get a booster shot from Monday.

20 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Families vaccinated against COVID can enjoy holidays maskless

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate hearing earlier this month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that families fully vaccinated against COVID-19 "absolutely" don't need to wear masks when gathering for the holidays.

What he's saying: "That's what I'm going to do with my family," Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash when she asked him if it was possible for fully vaccinated families to gather for Christmas without wearing face masks.

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

