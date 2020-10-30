Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden eyeing two relief packages if elected, adviser says

Axios political reporter Hans Nichols (left) and Biden policy adviser Stef Feldman. Photo: Axios

If Joe Biden gets elected, he will work to provide two relief packages — a short-term package before inauguration "that delivers relief to working families" and a long-term one to "build back" the economy, his campaign's policy director, Stef Feldman, said Friday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: Biden advisers don’t know what the state of the economy will be, but they are preparing for the worst. They want to move quickly with short-term relief before attempting a broader recovery package that will take time — and political capital — to achieve, Axios politics reporter Hans Nichols says.

The big picture: With Congress deadlocked, investors are watching Biden's pronouncements closely as they wonder about the size and sequencing of the trillions of dollars in fresh spending that he's promised.

What she's saying: "Vice President Biden is going to get to work right away and not even waiting until Inauguration Day, but right away if he is elected to provide two things: The immediate fiscal relief our economy needs and our families need to put food on the table to pay their electricity bills, to keep roofs over their heads, as well as the bigger package to, as you said, build back better...," Feldman said.

  • "The short-term relief needs to get out the door as quickly as possible."
  • "That money will be directed and targeted under a Biden administration to middle-class and lower-class families, will be targeted to our smallest businesses instead of just the big corporations that have the best connections to big banks.

Watch the event.

Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on the workforce in the years to come

Axios hosted a conversation on how decisions made in the next presidential term will impact the economy and workforce for years to come, featuring White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Joe Biden's policy director Stef Feldman and The Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson.

Alexi McCammond
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

Ursula Perano
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Friday had already reached 61% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

