Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden to sign order aimed at upgrading online government services

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Monday calling for agencies within the government to improve their websites to deliver a better customer experience.

Why it matters: Navigating government websites or services can be a fraught and frustrating process for people, especially in moments of need.

Driving the news: The executive order, details of which were released ahead of the signing, identifies 36 customer improvement commitments to be made across 17 federal agencies, with a focus on key milestones for government interaction, such as turning 65 years old or having a child. The changes include:

  • Giving tax filers the option to schedule a call-back from IRS customer support.
  • Allowing Americans to renew passports online.
  • Allowing retirees to claim benefits online.

What they're saying: "We looked at the points of greatest friction for people with their government — filing taxes, applying for Social Security benefits, waiting in TSA lines, and focused on ways to reduce that friction," Neera Tanden, senior advisor to the president, said in a call with reporters.

What's next: The White House expects the agencies to make the changes in the coming months, with all of them implemented within one year, Jason Miller, deputy director for management at OMB said.

  • Miller said the upgrades were designed with agencies' capabilities in mind, but the U.S. Digital Service, the government's tech specialist task force, will also play a role.

Sophia Cai
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The states with their own child tax credits

Data: NCSL; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The federal child tax credit that's been providing families $3,000 to $3,600 per child since March is set to expire on Jan. 1, but some Americans will continue receiving checks through state programs spreading across the country.

Why it matters: Seven states already have their own child tax credits, and nine have introduced legislation to add them since 2019. Like the expiring federal program, they're part of a nationwide effort to alleviate child poverty.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Kate Marino
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

