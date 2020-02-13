25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Joe Biden loses status as most electable Democrat

Ursula Perano

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The share of Democratic primary voters who believe Joe Biden has the best chance out of any 2020 candidate to beat President Trump has dropped to 17%, down 12 points since the New Hampshire primary, according to a Morning Consult national poll.

Why it matters: Biden's electability pitch is widely considered his core appeal as a candidate.

  • Biden's competitors, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have faced frequent electability questions surrounding their age, experience and left-wing policies.
  • After winning in New Hampshire, Sanders now leads as the most likely candidate to beat Trump at 29%, followed by Michael Bloomberg at 25%. Both surpassed Biden in Morning Consult's post-New Hampshire poll.

Details: Underwhelming performances by Biden in Iowa and New Hampshire have hurt his candidacy. 46% of voters said Biden's showing in New Hampshire made them less likely to vote for him.

  • Confidence that Biden is the best candidate to beat Trump among black voters — a key voting bloc for Biden — also fell by 10 points to 21%.

The big picture: In horse-race polling, Sanders has opened up a 10-point lead over Biden in the days since the New Hampshire primary.

  • Sanders: 29% (+4)
  • Biden: 19% (-3)
  • Bloomberg: 18% (+1)
  • Buttigieg: 11% (0)
  • Warren: 11% (-1)
  • Klobuchar: 5% (+3)

Worth noting: National polls have their limitations, since the Democratic primary is organized state-by-state.

Methodology: Morning Consult conducted the survey with 2,639 likely Democrat voters nationwide. The margin of error is ± 2.

