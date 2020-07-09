2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's 2020 rivals line up to pitch his economic recovery plan

Photos: Joshua Lott, Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Six of Joe Biden's former 2020 rivals — and other top Democrats — are barnstorming the airwaves and virtual campaign trail in crucial states this week to pitch a new economic recovery plan he released Thursday, called "Build Back Better."

Why it matters: Biden outperforms President Trump on every issue except for the economy, according to a Pew Research poll of 4,000 adults last month.

Biden is anchoring the economic recovery tour in person, with remarks this afternoon in Dunmore, Pa. — near his hometown, Scranton.

  • The plan proposes investing at least $700 billion to create 5 million U.S. jobs, and tightening "Buy American" laws.
  • “We expect Biden’s economic proposals to be very big and Elizabeth Warren-esque,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which endorsed Warren in the primary.

Many of the supporting Democrats aren't under consideration to be Biden's V.P. But the campaign is trying to bring all parts of the Democratic coalition together for the final four months of the election.

  • Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are scheduled to talk about the plan on MSNBC and CNN today.
  • Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth, will appear across MSNBC and CNBC.
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a virtual roundtable with Arizona voters; Buttigieg is doing the same in New Hampshire; and Beto O'Rourke will join a press call with Texans.

Shane Savitsky
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why Scranton matters again in 2020

Biden and Clinton visit Biden's childhood home in Scranton in 2016. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The hometown of Joe Biden and "The Office" is polishing its perennial status as a guidepost for the nation's political mood.

Driving the news: Biden returns to Scranton, Pa., today with a campaign stop just outside the city limits at a metalworking plant, where he'll deliver remarks on a plan to create jobs and "help America build back better."

Ursula Perano
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pete Buttigieg to release new book in October

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that he will release a new book titled "Trust: America's Best Chance" on Oct. 6.

The big picture: Buttigieg, who helped to raise $1 million in May for Joe Biden, is maintaining his political profile with the part-memoir/part-political history, which will offer "a new outlook for how we can confront the next decade's challenges by building accountability" less than a month before Election Day.

Courtenay Brown
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Closed shops in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Another 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of new unemployment applications has fallen steadily since peaking in March, but the number is still historically higher than before the pandemic hit. Economists are watching the weekly gauge for any sign that spiking unemployment may come alongside the sharp uptick in coronavirus cases around the country.

