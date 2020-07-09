Biden's 2020 rivals line up to pitch his economic recovery plan

Six of Joe Biden's former 2020 rivals — and other top Democrats — are barnstorming the airwaves and virtual campaign trail in crucial states this week to pitch a new economic recovery plan he released Thursday, called "Build Back Better."

Why it matters: Biden outperforms President Trump on every issue except for the economy, according to a Pew Research poll of 4,000 adults last month.

Biden is anchoring the economic recovery tour in person, with remarks this afternoon in Dunmore, Pa. — near his hometown, Scranton.

The plan proposes investing at least $700 billion to create 5 million U.S. jobs, and tightening "Buy American" laws.

“We expect Biden’s economic proposals to be very big and Elizabeth Warren-esque,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which endorsed Warren in the primary.

Many of the supporting Democrats aren't under consideration to be Biden's V.P. But the campaign is trying to bring all parts of the Democratic coalition together for the final four months of the election.