Biden doubts Democratic convention can go ahead as planned amid outbreak

Rebecca Falconer

2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential debate in a CNN studio in Washington, D.C. on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

2020 candidate Joe Biden said on MSNBC Tuesday evening it's "hard to envision" the Democratic National Convention going ahead as planned in July when cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise. But he believes elections can take place during pandemics if alternative methods are used — like "drive-in voting."

The big picture: President Trump said earlier Tuesday projections indicated COVID-19 could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans. The virus has killed more than 4,000 people and infected almost 190,000 others as of Wednesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

What he's saying: During his interview with MSNBC's Brian Williams, the former vice president said there's "no rationale for eliminating or delaying the election." He noted political conventions and elections took place during the Civil War "all the way through to World War II" and said it's important to "listen to the scientists" on the issue.

  • "This is about making sure that we’re able to conduct our democracy while we’re dealing with a pandemic. We can do both," Biden said.
  • "It may mean a difference in the way we do it, it may mean that social distancing doesn’t get it done, it may mean you have a circumstance where you have drive-in voting ... There’s a lot of ways to do it, but we should be talking about it now."

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 4,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 4,000 people in the U.S. — with over 1,000 deaths reported in New York City, per Johns Hopkins. The number of deaths are still much lower than those reported in Italy, Spain and China.

Of note: President Trump said Tuesday it's "going to be a very painful two weeks," with projections indicating the virus could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans — even with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

Zachary Basu

White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths

President Trump said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the next two weeks in the U.S. will be "very painful" and that he wants "every American to be prepared for the days that lie ahead," before giving way to Deborah Birx to explain the models informing the White House's new guidance on the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's a somber new tone from the president that comes after his medical advisers showed him data projecting that the virus could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans — even with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

Axios

Trump suggests keeping coronavirus death toll to 100,000 would be sign of success

President Trump told a press briefing Sunday the U.S. coronavirus death toll could have reached 2.2 million without social distancing restrictions, and it would signal "we all together have done a very good job" if the number is limited to 100,000–200,000.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN earlier Sunday that models suggest COVID-19 could kill 100,000–200,000 Americans, though he stressed the projections are a "moving target." Trump said it's a "horrible number," but it could it have been worse were it not for the restrictions and the $2.2 trillion stimulus package he signed into law Friday.

