2020 candidate Joe Biden said on MSNBC Tuesday evening it's "hard to envision" the Democratic National Convention going ahead as planned in July when cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise. But he believes elections can take place during pandemics if alternative methods are used — like "drive-in voting."

The big picture: President Trump said earlier Tuesday projections indicated COVID-19 could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans. The virus has killed more than 4,000 people and infected almost 190,000 others as of Wednesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

What he's saying: During his interview with MSNBC's Brian Williams, the former vice president said there's "no rationale for eliminating or delaying the election." He noted political conventions and elections took place during the Civil War "all the way through to World War II" and said it's important to "listen to the scientists" on the issue.