Progressives want empowered domestic climate czar

John Kerry speaks last month after Joe Biden appointed him as his international climate czar. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Progressives are demanding Joe Biden's domestic climate policy czar, who he is expected to name this week, have "direct access to the president" and "wide-reaching power," according to a memo to Biden transition officials obtained by Axios. 

Why it matters: After focusing on personnel and policy, progressives are pivoting to focus on other ways to wield power with the Biden-Harris administration — including spelling out explicit demands.

Driving the news: Sunrise Movement, the activist climate group, first offered this guideline to the Biden transition team in late November, but continues to press them on the issue.

  • The top responsibility they advocate for in the description is that this person has "direct access to the President," highlighting the seniority progressives want associated with this position. 
  • And they expect this climate official to "wield considerable influence in decision-making across policy, budget-setting, and program implementation across all departments and agencies."

The backdrop: John Kerry was previously announced as Biden's special climate envoy, focusing on international climate matters as a member of the National Security Council.

  • The assistant to the president for climate mobilization is expected to act as Kerry's domestic counterpart.

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy is a leading candidate for this domestic climate role, multiple people familiar tell Axios.

Read the memo.


Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden weighs Sam Power for USAID

Samantha Power (left) sits at the United Nations in 2014 with National Security adviser Susan Rice, Secretary of State John Kerry and President Obama. Photo: Anthony Behar-Pool/Getty Images

Joe Biden is considering Samantha Power to head the United States Agency for International Development, which would place a high-profile figure atop foreign aid and coronavirus relief efforts, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Installing Power — a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about genocide — would signal the Biden administration plans to revitalize foreign assistance and use it as an instrument of soft power and to achieve humanitarian goals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment

China unveils new emissions and clean energy pledges

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of nonfossil fuels in energy consumption to roughly 25% by then.

Why it matters: China is by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the announcement offers new specifics about the country’s existing climate targets. However, the pledge includes a slightly strengthened emissions intensity target, and some environmentalists’ immediate response to the overall package was lukewarm.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow