Biden campaign says it brought in $70 million over DNC week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised roughly $70 million over the course of this week's virtual convention, the campaign said Friday.
The big picture: Biden's fundraising has seen spikes after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her addition to the Democratic ticket has also given Biden his biggest surge of online enthusiasm yet.
