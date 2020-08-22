1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it brought in $70 million over DNC week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised roughly $70 million over the course of this week's virtual convention, the campaign said Friday.

The big picture: Biden's fundraising has seen spikes after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her addition to the Democratic ticket has also given Biden his biggest surge of online enthusiasm yet.

Alayna Treene
Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump ad accuses Biden of mainstreaming "radical" policies

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign is launching a new ad as Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination, accusing him of embracing "radical left" policies for the country.

Why it matters: The 30-second ad, "Mainstream," aims to scare centrists and older Americans watching the Democratic National Convention who feel uneasy about figures to the left of Biden, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — both of whom were featured prominently at the convention this week.

Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democratic Convention organizers test new digital strategy ahead of Biden’s speech

Biden speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Wilmington, Del. Aug. 13. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic National Convention organizers are testing a more creative approach to online outreach around Joe Biden’s convention appearance, taking over four websites where the campaign has never advertised in an effort to draw more eyeballs to his speech tonight formally accepting his party's presidential nomination.

Driving the news: The team launched a six-figure digital campaign through which people visiting WebMD, FunnyOrDie, Patheos and GearPatrol online will see the Democratic nominee's face in ads instructing them to watch live at 9p ET.

Hans NicholsAlayna TreeneMargaret Talev
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden offers himself as an "ally of the light"

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

In last night's acceptance speech, Joe Biden never said President Trump's name. The former vice president used the biggest stage of his 50 years in politics to humanize himself, with the intended subtext: "I am you. You are me."

If you didn’t know anything about Biden before last night, you’d remember four things: He conquered a childhood stutter, he lost his wife and daughter, found redemption and joy in Jill, then encountered grief again when Beau died.

