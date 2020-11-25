Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden's Day 1 challenges: Systemic racism

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor (PA Images)/Getty Images

Advocates are pushing President-elect Biden to tackle systemic racism with a Day 1 agenda that includes ending the detention of migrant children and expanding DACA, announcing a Justice Department investigation of rogue police departments and returning some public lands to Indigenous tribes.

Why it matters: Biden has said the fight against systemic racism will be one of the top goals of his presidency — but the expectations may be so high that he won't be able to meet them.

  • If Republicans hold the Senate, Biden will have to deal with the limitations of a divided Congress. But he'll face immediate pressure from communities of color to take significant actions to address structural disparities.
  • Without control of the Senate, Biden may be forced to rely more heavily on appointments and executive actions than legislation to address systemic racism.
  • "He should get his pen ready," said Maurice Mitchell, director of the Working Families Party and an organizer who focuses on racial and social justice issues.

The big picture: Biden outlined a broad-base agenda on fighting racial inequality in statements and in proposals, but he hasn't given a timeline on most plans and his transition team wouldn't engage on specifics.

  • "President-elect Biden has called systemic racism one of the four crises facing our nation, and during the campaign he put forward a bold, intentional agenda to tackle this epidemic and advance racial equity. He is taking action now to be ready to implement that agenda on day one," said transition spokesperson Jamal Brown.
  • Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said in an interview that tackling COVID-19 disparities is the biggest immediate front through which Biden can address this agenda. That includes "massive testing, massive tracing, and aggressive intervention," she said.

1. Announcements: Civil rights advocates say Biden could consider any of a series of announcements on his first day that could send a profound message about battling systemic racism.

  • They're urging Biden to signal that the Justice Department will investigate and enter consent decrees to correct abuses against people of color by troubled law enforcement agencies.
  • LULAC president Domingo Garcia hopes Biden will quickly announce an end to how the U.S. detains Central American migrant children and families seeking asylum in Mexico.
  • NDN Collective CEO and Oglala Lakota Nation citizen Nick Tilsen is urging Biden to pledge to return public lands like Mount Rushmore, Black Hills and Bears Ears back to "Indigenous hands," to address Native American tribes that believe those lands were stolen.

The Biden campaign has said the president-elect intends to reverse the Trump administration's barriers against DOJ consent decrees and would "end prolonged detention" of migrants, but hasn't said how fast he will adopt changes.

  • The campaign also said Biden would "place land into trust for Indian tribes" and reverse "Trump's attacks" on Bears Ears, but stayed away from the controversy around Mount Rushmore.

2. Executive orders: Advocates also say that, like President Trump, Biden could test executive powers by directing federal agencies to change policies around immigration, criminal justice and education.

  • Some are pushing Biden to sign an order forgiving student debt, since many Black and Latino former students are burdened by college loans.
  • Garcia says Latino activists want a DACA extension for another four years to give Congress enough time to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
  • Some are advocating an order that all federal agencies reinstitute requirements for anti-racial bias training for their workers.
  • And some want Biden to sign an order decriminalizing cannabis, since many Black and Latino residents face petty drug charges from marijuana possession when it's legal in some states.
  • Biden has promised to extend DACA and support canceling $10,000 of student debt through legislation. He also said in a campaign ad he supported decriminalizing marijuana and expunging prior marijuana convictions.

3. Healing: Civil rights leaders say Biden can act as a conciliator in chief to show he wants to nation to ease racial tensions in the hardest-hit communities.

  • Horace Small, executive director of the Union of Minority Neighborhoods, says Biden needs to hold public memorial services for Black, Latino, and Native American victims of COVID-19 to illustrate the virus' disproportionate effects.
  • BlackPAC executive director Adrianne Shropshire said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could be dispatched to cities that have been hit hard by police violence and uprisings, including Minneapolis, Portland, and Kenosha, Wis.
  • In his victory speech, Biden told the nation it was "a time to heal” and vowed to provide comfort amid the pandemic and racial tensions in cities. How and when he would travel to troubled sites is unclear since the nation is experiencing another virus surge.

4. Appointments: Advocates are pressuring Biden to appoint a diverse White House staff and cabinet including Black Americans and at least five Latino cabinet members, while Native American advocates have pushed for Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. and a member of the Laguna Pueblo, to be tapped for Interior Secretary.

  • Biden has promised a diverse cabinet and administration, including Alejandro Mayorkas, who will be the first Latino to head the Department of Homeland Security.
  • Several other names of candidates of color have emerged, too. Cedric Richmond, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, will serve as senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield is being nominated to serve as U.N. ambassador.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AOC and Ilhan Omar want to block Biden’s former chief of staff

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are boosting a petition against Joe Biden nominating his former chief of staff to a new role in his administration, calling Bruce Reed a "deficit hawk” and criticizing his past support for Social Security and Medicare cuts.

Why it matters: Progressives are mounting their pressure campaign after the president-elect did not include any of their favored candidates in his first slate of Cabinet nominees, and they are serious about installing some of their allies, blocking anyone who doesn't pass their smell test — and making noise if they are not heard.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Nov 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cárdenas: Democrats need to be more "culturally competent" to win

Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who's running for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told "Axios on HBO" that the DCCC needs to change "overnight" and his colleagues need to be more "culturally competent" if they want to be successful in the next election.

Why it matters: House Democrats are confronting what went wrong and what their party needs to change after they failed to expand their House majority and President Trump expanded his support among Latino voters.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow