Biden says Russian-linked cyberattack started "last year"

Mike Allen, author of AM

President-elect Biden speaks Tuesday. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden said during his remarks in Wilmington on Tuesday that the Russia-tied cyberattack, which formerly was known to go back to as early as March, began "at least last year."

Why it matters: An administration source verified the earlier breach date — compounding the work and expense involved in rooting out the intruders, discovering what was lost and fixing for the future.

Details: The hack is known to have breached the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Treasury, Commerce and Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — plus the National Institutes of Health.

  • Multiple global corporations were also infiltrated.

Our thought bubble: There’s a lot we still don’t know, but the growing list of key federal agencies struck alone is cause for serious concern. This may turn out to be the most consequential hack in U.S. history, and one that has spurred lawmakers of both parties to call for a firm response.

  • Trump’s refusal to acknowledge what his own intelligence and national security experts are surely telling him will come as welcome news to the Kremlin.

Go deeper: Trump downplays Russian-linked cyberattack on U.S.

Kadia Goba
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

House Republicans reject Trump-backed $2,000 COVID relief proposal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is bringing Congress back to the Capitol on Monday to vote on a proposal to hike coronavirus relief payments to $2,000, after Republicans rejected a move to approve the measure by unanimous consent.

Why it matters: The long-shot attempt came after President Trump suggested he wouldn't sign the coronavirus relief bill — which included a trillion government funding measure to avoid a government shutdown on Monday — unless Congress increased the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

U.K. and EU reach historic post-Brexit trade deal

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a historic trade deal, staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit cliff on Dec. 31.

Why it matters: The two sides appear to have defied the odds, striking a complex free trade agreement in record time after nine months of intense negotiations. Both the U.K. and EU had warned in recent weeks that a no-deal scenario was "very likely" as talks appeared on the verge of collapse.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tale of two Cabinets: Biden vs Trump

Here's a side-by-side look at President-elect Biden's Cabinet so far, paired with President Trump's debut Cabinet from 2017.

Between the lines: Biden added a Cabinet-rank post Trump didn't have: former Secretary of State John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

