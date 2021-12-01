A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally funded facilities nationwide.

The big picture: The order comes one day after a federal judge in Missouri halted the mandate, which has a Jan. 4 deadline, in 10 states.

What he's saying: Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana wrote in Tuesday's opinion that the Biden administration does not have the authority to bypass Congress in this case.

"If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands," he wrote.

"If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency."

"During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties," he added.

Details: The case was brought by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and joined by attorneys general in 13 other states.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

What to watch: An appeal of Doughty's ruling would head to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which affirmed a lower court decision to block President Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers.