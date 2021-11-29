Sign up for our daily briefing

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally-funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

What he's saying: The mandate exceeds the agency's authority, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp wrote in the opinion.

  • "The nature and breadth of the CMS mandate requires clear authorization from Congress—and Congress has provided none," he said.
  • Along with its "political significance," the cost of compliance with the mandate — around $1.38 billion in the first year — represents the "heavy hand of the federal government," he added.
  • "[E]ven if Congress’s statutory language was susceptible to CMS’s exceedingly broad reading—which it is most likely not—Congress did not clearly authorize CMS to enact the this politically and economically vast, federalism-altering, and boundary-pushing mandate, which Supreme Court precedent requires."
  • Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire are not subject to the mandate as the case moves forward, so long as the preliminary injunction remains in place.

Worth noting: Courts have generally upheld COVID vaccine mandates in recent months, with the Supreme Court declining to block enforcement of Maine's requirement for health workers.

  • The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large companies has, however, faced some pushback.

What to watch: If the administration appeals the injunction, it would go to the Eighth Circuit. Over half of U.S. states are involved in one of the four legal challenges, according to Bloomberg Law.

  • "We're obviously going to abide by the law and fight any efforts in court or otherwise to prevent local authorities, officials, leaders in the health care industry and other industries from protecting their workforces," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a White House briefing on Monday.

Go deeper: Republican-led states begin legal fight over Biden vaccine mandate

Andrew SolenderAlayna TreeneStef W. Kight
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP courts anti-vaxxers with jobless aid

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republican officials around the country are testing a creative mechanism to build loyalty with unvaccinated Americans while undermining Biden administration mandates: unemployment benefits.

Driving the news: Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have changed their unemployment insurance rules to allow workers who are fired or quit over vaccine mandates to receive benefits.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - Health

WHO says Omicron poses "very high" risk

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking in Geneva in October. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said Monday in a new risk assessment that it believes the COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk to the globe because it may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Why it matters: Though the WHO acknowledged there are still many uncertainties associated with the variant, the agency said it believes the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron around the world is "high."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world

Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

The emergence of the Omicron variant is bringing new urgency to global vaccination efforts.

Why it matters: New variants can emerge anywhere, and can spread everywhere. Getting doses to the developing world — and getting those doses into people's arms — is essential, and that effort has so far been lagging.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow