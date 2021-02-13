Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden rules out requiring COVID tests for domestic flights for now

Airline passengers walk in Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Biden administration has ruled out requiring negative COVID-19 tests for passengers on domestic flight for now, per multiple reports on Friday.

Driving the news: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told "Axios on HBO" earlier this month that the U.S. was considering the possible mandate. But the White House said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel" at this time, per Bloomberg.

  • White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz added that, "as always, we will follow the science to bring this pandemic to an end."

The big picture: Anyone flying to the U.S. must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight under a policy announced last month by the CDC.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
16 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

New talk of Florida travel restrictions by Biden administration stirs pot

People walk along Pass-A-Grille beach in May, when beaches in Pinellas County reopened for the first time in six weeks. Photo: Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, over fears that coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse progress on the pandemic, the Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: Citing unnamed sources, the Herald reports the new variants worry scientists and have lent urgency to a review of potential travel restrictions within the United States.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face during COVID-19 — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesCoronavirus infections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Why vaccine production is taking so long — Pentagon approves 20 more military vaccination teams.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: WHO team in Wuhan says it's "extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit, Robinhood and Citadel CEOs to testify at GameStop hearing next week

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, at a hearing in December. Photo: Getty Images

Executives at the center of the GameStop trading saga — including from Reddit and Robinhood, plus hedge funds Melvin Capital and Citadel — will testify before Congress next week, the House Financial Services committee announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The virtual hearing is the first since the fallout of the Reddit stock trading frenzy that pushed stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment to meteoric heights — and the first time some of these executives will speak publicly about it.

See who's testifying (<1 min. read)Arrow