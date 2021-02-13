Biden rules out requiring COVID tests for domestic flights for now

The Biden administration has ruled out requiring negative COVID-19 tests for passengers on domestic flight for now, per multiple reports on Friday.

Driving the news: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told "Axios on HBO" earlier this month that the U.S. was considering the possible mandate. But the White House said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel" at this time, per Bloomberg.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz added that, "as always, we will follow the science to bring this pandemic to an end."

The big picture: Anyone flying to the U.S. must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight under a policy announced last month by the CDC.

Go deeper: