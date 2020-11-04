Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a speech from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon that he’s not ready to declare victory yet, but “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
The big picture: Neither Biden nor President Trump have secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes to claim a win. Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.
- AP has not projected the results in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan or Nevada.
What he's saying: "Only three presidential campaigns in the past have defeated an incumbent president. When it's finished, God willing, we'll be the fourth," Biden said.
- "Michigan will complete its vote soon, maybe as soon as today, and I feel very good about Pennsylvania ... Every vote must be counted."
- In response to Trump's false and premature claim of victory, Biden said: "No one's going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever."
- The former VP vowed to reach across the aisle, saying the presidency “itself is not a partisan institution.”