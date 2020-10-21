1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll shows strong backing for Biden's $2 trillion climate plan

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new poll of nearly 1,000 likely voters suggests Joe Biden would have political wind at his back on the proposal on climate change if he wins and Democrats take the Senate.

Why it matters: 66% of likely voters support a plan to spend $2 trillion on clean energy and climate efforts, per this New York Times/Siena College poll.

  • Biden has proposed spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly energy and infrastructure of various stripes, ranging from power to transit to buildings to sustainable agriculture programs.
  • It's a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

How it works: The pollsters specifically asked, "Tell me whether you support or oppose each of the following: A two trillion dollar plan to increase the use of renewable energy and build energy-efficient infrastructure."

  • A separate finding shows a split on fracking, with 44% supporting it and 42% in opposition.

Of note: The poll of 987 likely voters conducted Oct. 15-18 has a margin of error of ±3.4%.

Go deeper

Maria Arias
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Large majorities support Biden over Trump on major policy issues

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As Election Day gets closer, Joe Biden leads President Trump by sizable margins on the major issues of the day, according to a national poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

Why it matters: With only two weeks to go before election day, there's little time for Trump make up the gap between he and Biden on the issues voters care deeply about. These include a new multi-trillion dollar stimulus program, mandatory mask-wearing, and a $2 trillion renewable energy package. Voters are also now evenly split on who will better manage the economy — a blow to Trump as he's led on the issue for much of the campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Sizing up China's 2060 plan

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

China's vow to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 is starting to produce some helpful analyses of how the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter might actually get there.

Why it matters: The plan seems to be achievable, in theory, but the numbers around the needed expansion of carbon-free power, industrial fuels and vehicles are pretty wild.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The U.S.-China climate rupture

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Well that, as Ron Burgundy would say, escalated quickly. China's foreign ministry is accusing the Trump administration of "major retrogression" on climate and being an environmental "troublemaker."

Why it matters: China's unusual statement Monday widens the rupture between the world's largest carbon emitters as global climate efforts are flagging and the pandemic's effect on emissions is too small to be consequential in the long term.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow