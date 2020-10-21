Poll shows strong backing for Biden's $2 trillion climate plan

A new poll of nearly 1,000 likely voters suggests Joe Biden would have political wind at his back on the proposal on climate change if he wins and Democrats take the Senate.

Why it matters: 66% of likely voters support a plan to spend $2 trillion on clean energy and climate efforts, per this New York Times/Siena College poll.

Biden has proposed spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly energy and infrastructure of various stripes, ranging from power to transit to buildings to sustainable agriculture programs.

It's a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

How it works: The pollsters specifically asked, "Tell me whether you support or oppose each of the following: A two trillion dollar plan to increase the use of renewable energy and build energy-efficient infrastructure."

A separate finding shows a split on fracking, with 44% supporting it and 42% in opposition.

Of note: The poll of 987 likely voters conducted Oct. 15-18 has a margin of error of ±3.4%.