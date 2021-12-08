Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

By the numbers: The order requires the government to run entirely on carbon-free electricity by 2030, reduce its emissions by 65% by 2030 and finally attain net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • It also orders the government to stop buying gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and create a net-zero emissions building portfolio by 2045.

Yes, but: They are ambitious goals but are stipulated by an executive order, which can easily be undone by future administrations.

What they're saying: "The President is building on his whole-of-government effort to tackle the climate crisis in a way that creates well-paying jobs, grows industries, and makes the country more economically competitive," the White House wrote in a news release.

The big picture: The order comes on the heels of the United Nations COP26 climate summit, at which the U.S. pledged to help cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030 and end public financing of overseas oil, gas and coal projects by the end of 2022.

Go deeper: Biden administration approves second major offshore wind project

Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 hours ago - Energy & Environment

A new warning on oil investment

Reproduced from the International Energy Forum and IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows.

Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in 2030 to enable market balance.

Ivana Saric
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Events

Granholm: Infrastructure bill will help U.S. compete globally

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) during an Axios virtual event Tuesday sold the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as a job creator that will bolster climate change resiliency, while making the U.S. more competitive on the global market.

Driving the news: The package's passage in November marked a victory for the Biden administration. It includes measures for investments for roads, bridges, waterways, among other items.

Tasha Tsiaperas
7 hours ago - Axios Dallas

Dallas considering leaf blower ban

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Dallas’ environment and sustainability committee is evaluating a possible ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city.

Why it matters: Last year, the Dallas City Council adopted a comprehensive environmental and climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% in the next eight years.

