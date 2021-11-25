Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration approves second major offshore wind project

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Image

The Biden administration approved Wednesday the construction of a major offshore wind farm to supply power to New York.

Why it matters: The approval for the installation of a dozen turbines near Rhode Island marks a major step in the administration's goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind-generating capacity in U.S. waters by 2030, powering more than 10 million homes.

Details: The 130-megawatt South Fork Wind project will be the first wind farm to supply power to New York, transmitting power to Long Island, the Washington Post notes.

The big picture: The green light for the South Fork Wind project marks the second commercial-scale offshore wind farm approved by the Biden administration after the Vineyard Wind, which is under construction off the Massachusetts coast.

  • The Biden administration plans to identify and lease federal waters along seven coastal areas to offshore wind power developers by 2025.

Yes, but: Officials have to overcome conservationists' worries about the wind farms' effect on endangered wales, people in the fishing industry's concerns about their catch and coastal homeowner trepidations about their sea views, per WashPost.

Meanwhile, a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill passed by House Democrats earlier this month, which includes over $300 billion in clean energy tax incentives for projects such as the erection of wind turbines, faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

  • Changes to the bill are likely, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) among those expressing concern at some aspects of the measure, Axios' Ben Geman writes.

What they're saying: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement there's "no time to waste in cultivating and investing in a clean energy economy that can sustain us for generations.

  • "Just one year ago, there were no large-scale offshore wind projects approved in the federal waters of the United States. Today there are two, with several more on the horizon," she added.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Biden polyp removed during colonoscopy is "benign"

President Biden walking to the West Wing from Marine One on the South Lawn off the White House on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Biden had a polyp removed that was a "benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion" after having a routine colonoscopy last week, the White House physician said in a memorandum released Wednesday.

Driving the news: Testing identified it "as a tubular adenoma," which was "similar to the polyp which he had removed in 2008," according to physician Kevin O'Connor's memo, dated Tuesday.

TuAnh Dam
4 hours ago - Sports

NFL to settle lawsuit over Los Angeles Rams' relocation

Rams owner Stanley Kroenke. Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

The NFL has agreed to settle a lawsuit with the city and county of St. Louis over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles in 2016, a league spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday.

Driving the news: The league will pay $790 million, according to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, to end the four-year dispute. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is expected to reimburse the NFL "for most or all of the settlement," the New York Times reports.

Yacob Reyes
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department to ramp up prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Passengers prepare to exit an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department directed U.S. attorneys on Wednesday to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Why it matters: The department's statement comes amid a surge in unruly passengers incidents, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 5,000 occurrences this year.

