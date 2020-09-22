1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign plans travel around competitive Senate races

Joe Biden elbow-bumping a worker during a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is storming states with competitive Senate races this week to help boost Democratic candidates in the run-up to the election.

Why it matters: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is galvanizing Democrats to fight harder for control of the Senate with less than two months before Election Day.

  • Winning that chamber is the only hope Democrats have of responding to
    Republicans' plan to vote on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election.
  • Biden's campaign also launched a joint fundraising effort with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) this week to help candidates across the U.S.

Driving the news: Biden will be in North Carolina on Wednesday, while his his wife, Jill Biden, and Doug Emhoff, Sen. Kamala Harris's husband, take on Maine and Iowa.

  • The campaign just added Georgia and Iowa — two states Trump won in 2016 — to its list of TV and digital ad campaign targets heading into the election.
  • On Tuesday the Biden campaign started airing TV ads in New Hampshire, which Hillary Clinton won by less than a single point.
  • The Cook Political Report ranks the Georgia, Iowa and Maine Senate contests as toss-ups.

By the numbers: In all five of those states, polls show a neck-and-neck race between Biden and Trump at the top of the ticket, and Democrats leading or within striking distance of their Republican opponents.

The big picture: Democrats hope Biden's presence and investment in these states will create more favorable conditions for their Senate candidates, and they point to his campaigning with successful candidates in 2018.

  • Biden made dozens of campaign stops with House and Senate candidates, including Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, who helped Democrats make gains in swing districts during the midterms.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Biden's Supreme Court strategy

Joe Biden enters the hall at the National Constitution Center. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s closing argument will shift to a dominant emphasis on health care, turning the looming Supreme Court fight into a referendum on coverage and pre-existing conditions, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden aides believed they were winning when the race was about the coronavirus pandemic. Now they plan to use the Supreme Court opening as a raucous new field for a health care fight, returning to a theme that gave Democrats big midterm wins in 2018.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where key GOP senators stand on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters on Capitol Hill last Thursday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With President Trump planning to nominate his third Supreme Court justice nominee this week, key Republican senators are indicating their stance on replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with less than 50 days until Election Day.

Driving the news: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of the few Republican senators thought to be a potential swing vote, said Tuesday that he would support moving forward with the confirmation process before the election.

Axios
Updated Sep 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cornyn: "Of course" Senate would confirm SCOTUS pick in lame-duck session if Biden wins

Cornyn speaks during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told CNN on Monday that "of course" Senate Republicans would confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in a lame-duck session even if Joe Biden wins the November election.

Why it matters: Democrats need only two more Republican senators to oppose voting on a Supreme Court nominee before the election to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold a vote in the lame-duck session of Congress.

