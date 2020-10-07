Biden campaign resumes negative ads against Trump

Joe Biden's campaign has resumed its negative TV and digital ads against President Trump after temporarily taking them down last Friday when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Why it matters: There are just under four weeks until the election. Now that Trump is back in the White House, Democrats feel he's fair game for criticism as he was before his diagnosis.

What they're saying: "Our campaign has always been about making the positive case for Joe Biden, but there's a stark contrast between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump and their visions for our country," said Mike Gwin, Biden campaign deputy rapid response director.