1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign resumes negative ads against Trump

President Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate. Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign has resumed its negative TV and digital ads against President Trump after temporarily taking them down last Friday when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Why it matters: There are just under four weeks until the election. Now that Trump is back in the White House, Democrats feel he's fair game for criticism as he was before his diagnosis.

What they're saying: "Our campaign has always been about making the positive case for Joe Biden, but there's a stark contrast between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump and their visions for our country," said Mike Gwin, Biden campaign deputy rapid response director.

  • "We're going to continue to make a full throated case for Vice President Biden and we will forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Oct 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Poll shows Biden with 12-point lead in Pennsylvania

Supporters outside the Amtrak station in Latrobe, Pa., for Biden. Photo: Jeff Swensen/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Joe Biden now has a 12-point lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University poll out Tuesday, which also found that a majority of voters in the battleground state think Biden better understands their daily concerns.

Why it matters: It's more bad news for Trump, whose re-election efforts have hinged on winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. Biden's current lead is a significant improvement from his four-point lead in last month's Monmouth poll.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevHans Nichols
Oct 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls for unity at Gettysburg

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, home to the Civil War battlefield where Abraham Lincoln once called for national unity, to ask Americans to come together to defeat racial injustice and the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania, a swing state that was crucial to President Trump's 2016 win, could deliver the election to Biden next month. A new Monmouth University poll out Tuesday shows Biden expanding his lead over Trump in the state.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Oct 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden leads Trump among seniors by double digits

Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained a more than 20 point lead over President Trump among voters ages 65 and older, two separate polls — one from CNN and one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal — found.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are America's most reliable voters — and a group that's been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden's gains with seniors just weeks before Election Day could give him an edge in voter turnout.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow