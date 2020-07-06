20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign using Instagram to mobilize celebrity supporters

Collins appears on the Build live interview series in November 2019. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is launching a new initiative today that will draft Hollywood celebrities for Instagram Live chats with campaign officials and other Biden supporters.

Why it matters: The campaign, called #TeamJoeTalks, is an attempt to open up a new front on social media, drawing on celebrities’ Instagram followers to help find and motivate voters while large parts of the country remain locked down.

  • "They all have audiences that we are tapping into," said Adrienne Elrod, who joined the Biden campaign last month to manage outreach initiatives with high-profile supporters. "People are still at home, living on their phones."

Driving the news: You may not know TV actor Misha Collins, but his 4.2 million Instagram followers certainly do. He’ll interview Biden senior adviser Karine Jean-Pierre this afternoon.

  • Remember Bradley Whitford, who played the brainy Josh Lyman as deputy chief of staff on the West Wing? He’ll chat with potential VP pick Stacey Abrams about voting rights.
  • Other names lined up: Actor Debra Messing, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Between the lines: Campaigns have always tried to leverage a celebrity's popularity to drive support for a candidate, but they typically did so in traditional campaign venues: pre-rally concerts, big dollar fundraisers, or local events.

  • But trying to corral a celebrity's Instagram followers — and meet them where they are — is another example of how technology is altering campaigns.
  • The goal is to do one a day, for the rest of the month and beyond.
  • Conversations are short — only 20 minutes — and both the celebrities and the campaign will promote the chats beforehand.

The big picture: The Trump campaign is proud of its digital presence and all but chuckles at any attempt to take on @realDonaldTrump in the asymmetrical warfare of social media.

  • "The Trump campaign is speaking to their base. We are expanding our reach, tapping into our supporters' networks and growing support for the Vice President's message,” said Elrod.

Be smart: In the modern era, we’ve never had two candidates who aren’t just diametrically opposed on most policy issues, but are running totally different campaigns.

  • It's also rare to have this many celebrities working to get the incumbent out of office, with so many ways to reach their fans.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Philadelphia City Hall in Pennsylvania in June. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

Alexi McCammond
Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign staffs up from Obamaworld

Biden and Jarrett at the White House in 2016. (Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Joe Biden is turning to a diverse, younger generation of Obama White House alums to fill high-level campaign positions as he gears up for the general election.

Driving the news: In the past few weeks, four former staffers who worked for Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett joined Biden’s campaign.

Mike Allen
Jul 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's holiday ad gives his definition of success

Biden for President via YouTube

A Joe Biden ad debuting over this holiday weekend, "Taught Me," says his parents taught him "that success means looking at your child, and realizing they turned out better than you."

Why it matters: The ad is part of Biden's effort to leverage his experience as what the campaign calls "a core strength," at a time President Trump is arguing, as he put in Tulsa, that Biden's record "can be summed up as four decades of betrayal, calamity, and failure. He never did anything."

