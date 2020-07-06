Biden campaign using Instagram to mobilize celebrity supporters

The Biden campaign is launching a new initiative today that will draft Hollywood celebrities for Instagram Live chats with campaign officials and other Biden supporters.

Why it matters: The campaign, called #TeamJoeTalks, is an attempt to open up a new front on social media, drawing on celebrities’ Instagram followers to help find and motivate voters while large parts of the country remain locked down.

"They all have audiences that we are tapping into," said Adrienne Elrod, who joined the Biden campaign last month to manage outreach initiatives with high-profile supporters. "People are still at home, living on their phones."

Driving the news: You may not know TV actor Misha Collins, but his 4.2 million Instagram followers certainly do. He’ll interview Biden senior adviser Karine Jean-Pierre this afternoon.

Remember Bradley Whitford, who played the brainy Josh Lyman as deputy chief of staff on the West Wing? He’ll chat with potential VP pick Stacey Abrams about voting rights.

Other names lined up: Actor Debra Messing, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Between the lines: Campaigns have always tried to leverage a celebrity's popularity to drive support for a candidate, but they typically did so in traditional campaign venues: pre-rally concerts, big dollar fundraisers, or local events.

But trying to corral a celebrity's Instagram followers — and meet them where they are — is another example of how technology is altering campaigns.

The goal is to do one a day, for the rest of the month and beyond.

Conversations are short — only 20 minutes — and both the celebrities and the campaign will promote the chats beforehand.

The big picture: The Trump campaign is proud of its digital presence and all but chuckles at any attempt to take on @realDonaldTrump in the asymmetrical warfare of social media.

"The Trump campaign is speaking to their base. We are expanding our reach, tapping into our supporters' networks and growing support for the Vice President's message,” said Elrod.

Be smart: In the modern era, we’ve never had two candidates who aren’t just diametrically opposed on most policy issues, but are running totally different campaigns.