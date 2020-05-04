47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign field organizers ratify union contract

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Field organizers for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's 2020 campaign have ratified a collective bargaining agreement with "overwhelming support," the Biden campaign said in a joint statement with Teamsters Local 238.

Why it matters: It's the first time in history a major party's presumptive nominee will employ a campaign staff that's covered under a union agreement, according to Teamsters Local 238 Secretary-Treasurer Jesse Case. The deal includes overtime for work past 40 hours a week, 100% employer-paid insurance and a six-day workweek.

  • The agreement also guarantees a $15 per hour minimum wage that will generate "an overall average increase of $1,900 in annual wages for field organizers," according to the campaign.
  • Biden campaign senior adviser Maju Varghese said in a statement: "We are proud that our campaign continues to live out the values that have defined Vice President Biden's career ... Our hardworking field organizers are no exception, and their efforts are critical to our success at the ballot box this fall."

The big picture: The move comes as political candidates are forced to abandon traditional modes of campaigning as a result of the coronavirus. Tactics like door knocking and rallies are restricted, and organizers are currently working to turnout the vote from home.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Treasury to borrow record $2.99 trillion in second quarter

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter to pay for coronavirus relief efforts, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: The borrowing is a result of nearly $3 trillion in spending that Congress has enacted since the start of the pandemic. That outlay included direct payments to most U.S. households, the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic relief. It also reflects a dip in revenues because the government delayed the tax filing deadline to June.

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up contact tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

