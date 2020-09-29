2 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Biden campaign blasts Facebook for "regression"

An image of the letter Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon sent Mark Zuckerberg.

On the eve of the first presidential debate, the Biden campaign is pressing Facebook to remove posts by President Trump — and slamming the social media company as "the nation’s foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process."

Why it matters: By publicly escalating the conflict, the campaign is pressing Facebook to enforce its policies against misinformation more aggressively.

Details: "Rather than seeing progress, we have seen regression," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a three-page letter obtained by Axios.

  • "Facebook’s continued promise of future action is serving as nothing more than an excuse for inaction," the letter says.
  • "We will be calling out those failures as they occur over the coming 36 days."

The big picture: Trump has long used Facebook as well as Twitter to talk directly to supporters and encourage them to vote.

  • Trump has posted messages telling supporters to "go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated" and to demand to vote in person if their ballots haven't been counted.
  • In recent weeks, the president has also turned to Facebook to amplify doubts about the integrity of mail-in ballots.
  • The Biden campaign says that these posts encourage illegal behavior and should be taken down — and questions why Facebook is holding back.
  • "By now Mr. Trump clearly understands that Facebook will not hold him to their clearly stated policies," the letter states.

Flashback: In June, Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Zuckerberg demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Scott Rosenberg
21 hours ago - Technology

Facebook's latest headache: Its own employees' posts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook’s rules for what people can say on the world’s largest social network have been a long-term headache for the company, but now it faces similar troubles on the internal network its own staff uses.

Driving the news: As political arguments on Facebook’s employee discussion boards have grown more heated and divisive, the company ordered new restrictions on the forums earlier this month, which run on Facebook’s Workplace platform.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Election influence operations target journalists

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Foreign and domestic actors looking to influence the 2020 election are trying to trick real reporters into amplifying fake storylines. This tactic differs from 2016, when bad actors used fake accounts and bots to amplify disinformation to the population directly.

Why it matters: The new strategy, reminiscent of spy operations during the Cold War, is much harder for big tech platforms to police and prevent.

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

