Biden campaign ad targets Trump on income tax payments

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign team released an ad on Twitter late Sunday in response to the New York Times' explosive report on President Trump's income tax contributions.

Why it matters: The ad and accompanying tweet stating how much tax American workers like nurses and teachers pay compared to the $750 in federal income taxes the NYT said Trump paid in 2016 and again in 2017 marks the first official response by the Biden campaign to the report, which Trump called "fake news." The ad comes ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Go deeper: