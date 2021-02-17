Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden finally calls Netanyahu

Vice President Joe Biden sits with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a dinner at the prime minister's residence March 9, 2010 in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one month after taking office.

Why it matters: In recent weeks the White House had faced questions over Biden’s decision to call the leaders of a dozen allies and world powers before calling Netanyahu. 

The White House denied that Biden was snubbing Netanyahu and said Biden hadn’t called as many leaders as he would have liked because of other pressing issues.

  • On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Netanyahu would be the first Middle Eastern leader to get a call from Biden.
  • Netanyahu has faced many questions himself on the delayed call and attempted to downplay the issue. 

Driving the news: Netanyahu’s office said the leaders spoke for an hour and had a friendly and warm conversation. 

  • They discussed Iran, the Abraham Accords and COVID-19, the statement said.

Orion Rummler
Feb 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy

No plans for Biden to address a joint session of Congress this month, White House says

Jen Psaki in the briefing room on Feb. 16. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are no current plans for President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Reporters pointed out that Biden said last month that his "first appearance before a joint session" would be held in February and would address his national coronavirus recovery plan. Psaki had said it "was never planned to be in February."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on schools: "The goal will be 5 days a week"

President Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden on Tuesday sought to clarify what his administration means by promising to open schools in the first 100 days of his presidency, insisting that "the goal will be five days a week."

The big picture: Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden’s definition for open schools was in-classroom instruction by a teacher “at least one day a week.”

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

Biden and Fauci mark White House Snapchat return with pandemic message

A screenshot of President Biden's Snapchat video. Photo: White House

The White House marked a return to Snapchat with President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, appearing in public health video messages on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: In the White House Snapchat story, which appears on the "Discover" page of curated content, a masked Biden urges users to wear face coverings because "you're going to save lives."

