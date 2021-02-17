Biden finally calls Netanyahu

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one month after taking office.

Why it matters: In recent weeks the White House had faced questions over Biden’s decision to call the leaders of a dozen allies and world powers before calling Netanyahu.

The White House denied that Biden was snubbing Netanyahu and said Biden hadn’t called as many leaders as he would have liked because of other pressing issues.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Netanyahu would be the first Middle Eastern leader to get a call from Biden.

Netanyahu has faced many questions himself on the delayed call and attempted to downplay the issue.

Driving the news: Netanyahu’s office said the leaders spoke for an hour and had a friendly and warm conversation.