Tale of two Cabinets: Biden vs Trump

Here's a side-by-side look at President-elect Biden's Cabinet so far, paired with President Trump's debut Cabinet from 2017.

Graphic: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Between the lines: Biden added a Cabinet-rank post Trump didn't have: former Secretary of State John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Go deeper: Bios of Biden nominees and appointees; Trump's 2020 Cabinet.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: This week, Biden picked Connecticut education commissioner Miguel Cardona — a former elementary school teacher — to serve as secretary of the Department of Education. Major outstanding Cabinet appointments include attorney general, commerce secretary and labor secretary.

Top appointments (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenGlen Johnson
Dec 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's chaos ploy

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Advisers to President Trump tell Axios three forces drove last night's twin bombshells — a slew of pardons for his allies and a last-hour attack on the $900 billion stimulus bill as a "disgrace."

1. Because he can: As Jonathan Swan has explained, Trump loves pardons for the same reason he relishes executive orders — pure power and instant gratification. A longtime Trump official says that pardons are uniquely satisfying to Trump because he can overturn the work of another branch of government, the judiciary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
23 mins ago - World

U.K. and EU reach historic post-Brexit trade deal

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a historic trade deal, staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit cliff on Dec. 31.

Why it matters: The two sides appear to have defied the odds, striking a complex free trade agreement in record time after nine months of intense negotiations. Both the U.K. and EU had warned in recent weeks that a no-deal scenario was "very likely" as talks appeared on the verge of collapse.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow