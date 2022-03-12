Biden approves $200 million in defense assistance for Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden on Saturday authorized $200 million in defense assistance for Ukraine.

Driving the news: Biden in a memorandum authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use the aid for military education and training and to "provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required."

The Biden administration previously approved a $350 million aid package after Russia invaded Ukraine, which included weapons from U.S. stocks, Reuters reports.

Congress this week also approved a bill that contains $13.6 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, split between humanitarian and security assistance.

$4 billion of the bill passed by Congress will go to the Department of State "to provide humanitarian support for refugee outflows from Ukraine."

Nearly $3 billion is going to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

