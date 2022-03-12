Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden approves $200 million in defense assistance for Ukraine

Erin Doherty
President Biden speaks during the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 11, 2022. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday authorized $200 million in defense assistance for Ukraine.

Driving the news: Biden in a memorandum authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use the aid for military education and training and to "provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required."

  • The Biden administration previously approved a $350 million aid package after Russia invaded Ukraine, which included weapons from U.S. stocks, Reuters reports.
  • Congress this week also approved a bill that contains $13.6 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, split between humanitarian and security assistance.
  • $4 billion of the bill passed by Congress will go to the Department of State "to provide humanitarian support for refugee outflows from Ukraine."
  • Nearly $3 billion is going to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Go deeper:

Go deeper