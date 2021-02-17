Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden admin approves Egypt arms sale plan amid human rights concerns

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it has approved plans for a $197 million missile sale to Egypt.

Why it matters: The decision comes despite concerns about Egypt's human rights record. It coincides with news of the arrest in Egypt of family members of Mohamed Soltan, a vocal U.S.-based Egyptian American human rights activist.

Details: The State Department said in a statement it notified Congress about the plans, which it said would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East."

  • "The proposed sale will support the Egyptian Navy’s Fast Missile Craft ships and provide significantly enhanced area defense capabilities over Egypt’s coastal areas and approaches to the Suez Canal," the statement added.
  • "Egypt will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces since Egypt already operates previously procured RAM Block 1A missiles."

What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing Tuesday the Biden administration had and was continuing to "engage the Egyptian government on human rights concerns and we take seriously all allegations of arbitrary arrest or detention.

  • "We will bring our values with us into every relationship that we have across the globe," he added.
  • "That includes with our close security partners. That includes with Egypt."

For the record: Soltan spent some two years as a political prisoner in Egypt after being arrested protesting the 2013 coup by then-military leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is now president.

  • He has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was tortured while in custody in the country.
  • Soltan's nonprofit, the Freedom Initiative, said in a statement the targeting of his family members marks the latest attempt by the government of Sisi "to silence its critics living abroad."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on schools: "The goal will be 5 days a week"

President Biden sought to clarify what his administration means by promising to open schools in the first 100 days of his presidency, insisting that “the goal will be five days a week.”

The big picture: Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden’s definition for open schools was in-classroom instruction by a teacher “at least one day a week.”

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Alden Global Capital to buy Tribune in deal valued at $630 million

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for cutting journalists at local papers to maximize profits, is buying out the remainder of Tribune Publishing, the parent company to the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and other local papers.

Driving the news: With the sale, the two companies also announced that The Baltimore Sun would be acquired by a nonprofit backed by a Maryland-based hotel billionaire.

Lachlan Markay
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: GOP senators “will not win again” if they support McConnell

Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Photos: Getty Images

Donald Trump went scorched earth on Sen. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, releasing a long statement that hammered the GOP Senate leader in highly personal terms.

Why it matters: The blistering statement is vintage Trump, who frequently lashes out at critics. But it also shows the former president's attempt to remain atop the GOP power structure will mean tearing down every perceived internal obstacle.

