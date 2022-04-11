Biden announces pick for ATF and plans to trace "ghost guns"

President Biden will announce Steve Dittelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Monday, as well as new plans to regulate so-called "ghost guns," according to administration officials.

Why it matters: With gun violence ravaging communities across America, the Biden administration is looking for administrative solutions to address the proliferation of illegal firearms.

"This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Ghost guns, assembled at home from "buy build shoot" kits, have posed a challenge to law enforcement because the guns they produce don't contain serial numbers, making them difficult to track.

Some 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered in criminal investigations last year, according to government data.

Driving the news: Biden will announce the new rules in a Rose Garden event on Monday, along with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

He will name Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney from Ohio, as his second choice to lead the ATF.

Last year, in a sign of how contentious politics around gun regulation can be, Biden was forced to pull his first nominee, David Chipman, a former ATF agent and gun control advocate.

While Chipman was opposed by gun rights groups and Republican senators, Biden wasn't confident he had the backing from Maine's independent senator Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats.

The big picture: Biden has been looking for opportunities to highlight his approach to addressing increased crime, and used his State of the Union Address to proclaim: "The answer is not to defund the police."

Biden announced in his 2023 budget plans some $30 billion to provide more money for law enforcement.

The House last year passed gun control legislation to expand background checks, with the aim of closing the loopholes that allowed white supremacist Dylann Roof to purchase a firearm, which he used to kill nine worshipers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

The Senate has not acted on the legislation.

Flashback: Last May, The Biden administration announced new rules to require retailers to run background checks before selling firearm kits, which allow anyone to assemble them at home to make a firearm.

What to expect: With Monday's action, the administration plans to reclassify the key components in gun kits as "firearms," allowing the government to better track them.