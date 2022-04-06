"Amazon here we come": Biden endorses warehouse unionization efforts

President Biden vocally supported Amazon unionization efforts at the North American Building Trades Union Legislative Conference on Wednesday, calling out the company by name.

Driving the news: Last week, workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionization, marking the first time a union had been formed amongst Amazon workers.

After the vote, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden was "was glad to see workers ensure their voices are heard with respect to important workplace decisions."

What he's saying: "I created the White House Task Force on worker organization empowerment, to make sure that choice to join a union belongs to workers alone."