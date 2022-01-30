Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Katherine Tai. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of their China strategy.
- The dispute centers more on tactics and turf, and is unlikely to derail Biden's pursuit of a digital trade deal with Indo-Pacific allies after the Trump administration scuttled Obama-era plans for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
- But the heated confrontation shows how future debates can take an ad hominem turn.
- In a twist, Tai's chief of staff, Nora Todd, is leaving her post to start a new position Monday — on Sullivan's staff at the National Security Council.
What they’re now saying: “Katherine and I are all-good — not Washington all-good — regular all-good. The only beef we deal with is beef for export,” Sullivan told Axios.
- Tai said: “Jake is a critical partner in delivering on the president’s vision for a worker-centered trade policy that yields results for ordinary Americans.”
How we got here: During a September meeting in the Situation Room attended by Cabinet members, NSC officials and other staff, Tai accused Sullivan of leaking to the press to undermine her authority.
- Witnesses, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, looked stunned, sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Raimondo's office declined to comment.
- Stories about the confrontation, as well as broader tensions between USTR and the NSC, have since been circulating throughout the West Wing.
The intrigue: Sources said Tai was outraged by stories during September in Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reporting the administration was considering investigating Chinese industrial subsidies under Section 301, which could lead to new tariffs.
- The reports — including an anonymous quote in The Journal that the administration “wants it to be a full-court press” — landed just as Tai’s office was wrapping up its own review of China trade policy.
- She assumed NSC officials had planted the stories to undermine her own review, the sources said.
- Her position ultimately prevailed: The administration didn't announce any 301 tariffs before she unveiled the new Biden-Harris approach to the China trade relationship during an Oct. 4 speech.
- USTR is a Cabinet-level position that requires Senate confirmation and carries the rank of ambassador but lives inside the Executive Office of the President. Tai, who is fluent in Mandarin, is the first Asian American person to serve in the role
Go deeper: Tai, formerly chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, has taken pains to involve lawmakers and labor leaders as the Biden administration recalibrates the country's trade agenda.
- She wants stakeholders to feel they’re shaping trade policies and processes, and avoid them feeling blindsided by any final international agreement.
- While her deliberative approach has been too slow for some administration officials, she retains the trust of key Democratic lawmakers.
- "Ambassador Tai is an indisputably effective advocate for the Biden Administration and its priorities," Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, told Axios.
- "Members of Congress deeply admire her expertise, her character and her commitment to supporting U.S. workers and strengthening our economy through trade policy."
- AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said: "President Biden has championed policies that put workers first. And one of the greatest success stories has been Ambassador Tai’s approach to trade."
What's at stake: A digital trade deal is an alternative to TPP and a way to show allies and partners the U.S. wants to engage in the region.
- The TPP initiative would have aligned approximately 40% of the global economy with the U.S., but former President Obama wasn't able to conclude negotiations or get congressional approval.
- Eleven of the remaining countries — from Australia to Chile — forged ahead with negotiations, and a modified version of the alliance entered into force in 2018.
- Last September, China applied to join the very pact designed to counter it.