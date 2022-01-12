Sign up for our daily briefing

The Biden agenda is meeting a dead end

Alayna Treene

President Biden is seen through a TelePrompTer screen on Tuesday as he calls for preserving voting rights. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Voting reform looks as unlikely this year as Build Back Better:

  • Although President Biden is now championing voting protection as the most pressing domestic issue, top Democratic lawmakers see little path to passage of anything like what the party’s base is demanding.

Why it matters: As midterm campaigning ramps up, Biden’s biggest accomplishments could well be in his rear-view mirror.

  • "All the Democrats in the Senate are anxious about delivering on our promises," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told Axios. "We know what's at stake. And we're working hard to try to find a path to get there. But it's hard."
  • "It's a lot of hope, not a lot of detail at this moment," Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) told Axios' Andrew Solender.
  • "Frustration, in Washington, D.C.?" Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) sarcastically said when asked about Democrats' strategy. "I've been here about 14 months now. The U.S. Senate — the organization — doesn't run like anything else I've ever seen before."
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told the Guardian "it’s absolutely important that we do a major course correction."
  • "People can understand that you sometimes don’t have the votes. But they can’t understand why we haven’t brought up important legislation that 70% or 80% of the American people support," Sanders said.

Driving the news: Biden used his bully pulpit in Georgia on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to build public pressure, not so much on Republicans but on his own party.

  • He urged his fellow Democrats to take advantage of their full control of Congress and the White House to pass sweeping voting rights legislation — but his effort will be largely futile.
  • The Freedom to Vote Act he pitched is likely going to fail, given united opposition from Republicans, and a refusal by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to lower the filibuster threshold to get around that partisan blockade.
  • Biden's signature $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social and climate agenda also remains on life support amid high inflation and continued opposition from similar forces: Republicans and Manchin.

Between the lines: Democrats have passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and a $1.25 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill — the biggest in modern history — during Biden's first year.

  • Neither was a small feat in the current hyper-polarized congressional environment.
  • They're also primed to pass — with help from Republicans — updates to the Electoral Count Act, a century-old law Trump supporters tried to use to reverse the 2020 election results.

What they're saying: Those successes give hope to some Democrats.

  • "We can run on [the American Rescue Plan]. We can run on BIF. Hopefully, we can run on BBB, as well," Bowman told Axios.
  • White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Axios: “The president’s leadership just delivered the best year for job creation in American history and reduced the unemployment rate to 3.9%."
  • "He’s fighting to protect the most American right — the vote — and the rule of law against the worst threat to the integrity of our elections since the Civil War. ... Like he said [Tuesday], ‘Keep the faith.’”

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Coons, Warnock discuss urgent need for voting rights

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

On the somber sidelines of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral in Georgia last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) discussed a piece of urgent business: the importance of passing election reforms.

Why it matters: The exchange underscores the existential stakes not only the Democratic Party but some of its individual leaders attach to voting rights legislation. The setting was appropriate, given Georgia Republicans have enacted a series of changes that could impact the election efforts of Warnock and other key Democratic candidates.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Noah Bressner
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell threatens retaliation if Democrats change filibuster rules

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republicans would immediately retaliate if Democrats change the Senate's filibuster rules.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month that the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules by next Monday if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow