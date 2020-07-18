Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

"I will not abandon you," Biden says in the ad. "We're all in this together. We'll fight this together. And, together, we'll emerge from this stronger than we were before we began."

Between the lines: The ad never mentions Trump's name, but the intention is a stark, dramatic contrast in approach to the virus ("Wear a mask. Wash your hands"), laced with a positive, hopeful message.

In a clip from the hourlong "Fox News Sunday" interview on the steamy patio outside the Oval Office, President Trump tells Chris Wallace that Democrats "want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police."

"Sir, he does not," Wallace counters firmly.

Wallace counters firmly. "Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders ..." Trump begins.

Wallace interrupts: "It says nothing about defunding the police."

Trump responds: "Oh, really? It's says 'abolish.'" He slaps his knees. "Let's go! Get me the charter, please."

The clip ends there. But Wallace told Fox News' Bill Hemmer that Trump "couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."