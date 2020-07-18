39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Mike Allen, author of AM

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

  • "I will not abandon you," Biden says in the ad. "We're all in this together. We'll fight this together. And, together, we'll emerge from this stronger than we were before we began."

Between the lines: The ad never mentions Trump's name, but the intention is a stark, dramatic contrast in approach to the virus ("Wear a mask. Wash your hands"), laced with a positive, hopeful message.

In a clip from the hourlong "Fox News Sunday" interview on the steamy patio outside the Oval Office, President Trump tells Chris Wallace that Democrats "want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police."

  • "Sir, he does not," Wallace counters firmly.
  • "Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders ..." Trump begins.

Wallace interrupts: "It says nothing about defunding the police."

  • Trump responds: "Oh, really? It's says 'abolish.'" He slaps his knees. "Let's go! Get me the charter, please."

The clip ends there. But Wallace told Fox News' Bill Hemmer that Trump "couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."

Alexi McCammond
Jul 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Photo: Erik McGregor / Contributor

Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.

Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.

Alayna Treene
Jul 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump PAC drops $23 million on summer anti-Biden ads

Screenshot: America First Action

America First Action, a leading pro-Trump super PAC, will focus on Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a $23 million anti-Biden summer ad campaign beginning next week.

Why it matters: The ad buy signals which swing states the groups sees as most vulnerable for President Trump. Arizona and Wisconsin were not included earlier this year in the core battleground strategy.

Mike AllenAlayna TreeneJonathan Swan
Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's summer shakeup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with his deputy, hours after a brutal new round of polls showed Trump losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationally.

Why it matters: Trump's announcement — on Facebook, in the midst of a Twitter outage — shows that he knows he's losing.

