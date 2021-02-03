Sign up for our daily briefing

Poll: Influence to shift to Black people, women under Biden

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; margin of error is +/- 1.9 percentage points. Chart: Axios Visuals

A new Pew Research survey provides insight into how Americans anticipate power and influence in Washington, D.C., will shift under President Biden.

By the numbers: Nearly two-thirds of Americans think Black people and women will gain influence under the new president, while half say evangelical Christians — a group wooed and won over by former President Trump — will lose out.

One telling stat: Two out of every three Republicans said "people like yourself" would lose influence in Washington with Biden as president.

  • Democrats now control the House, Senate and White House after four years of Republicans largely calling the shots. Still, three out of five Democrats said the influence of people like themselves would not be affected (50%) or would lessen (10%).

Between the lines: There is some agreement about which groups will rise or fall with shifts in the D.C. power balance, but Republicans and those who lean Republican tend to be more pessimistic about the influence of the elderly, military and white people over the next four to eight years.

  • Nearly half of Republicans and Republican leaners say wealthy people will gain influence under Biden, while a plurality of Democrats and Democratic leaners (44%) think they will lose it.
  • The responses reflect how both parties have embraced aspects of modern populism, often accusing the other of catering to the interests of the wealthy.

Margaret Talev
16 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: New strains, not school spread, drive virus fears

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are deeply worried about new strains of the coronavirus — prompting some to double-mask and many to temper expectations about life getting back to normal — according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: Fears have eased substantially around sending children back to school, our national survey found. But there's growing anxiety about the virus changing and the implications for the nation's health, economy and society.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chamber warns Biden not to submit to progressive wish

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal Tuesday. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Biden administration not to go around Republicans to pass the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a move being pushed by the Democrats’ progressive wing.

Why it matters: The historically conservative group fears that if President Biden submits, it could foil any shot at bipartisanship for future legislation, such as highly anticipated plans for infrastructure and climate change bills.

Hans NicholsKadia Goba
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff lobbying Newsom to be California's next AG

Rep. Adam Schiff. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff is quietly lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies to appoint him California’s next attorney general, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: If Newsom selects Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a confidant of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats would lose a powerful party voice in the U.S. House and temporarily give up a seat in their slim 221-211 majority.

